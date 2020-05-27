Rockingham Selectboard discusses Recycling Center contract

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 19, Rockingham Selectboard discussed recommendations from public works and the recycling center contract.

Director of Public Works Everett Hammond recommended replacing the 88-foot retaining wall on Blake Street with a total cost of $80,000. The motion passed 4-1 with Chair Gaetano Putignano voting against. The $50,000 was anticipated from the Burt and Blake Streets project and $30,000 will come from the General Highway Fund with the bids awarded to Buck Adams and Pelow and Sons.

The Selectboard approved the purchase of an equipment trailer costing $27,529, with a 3-2 vote, Ben Masure and Putignano voting against. Sidewalk improvements in Saxtons River were approved for $50,000 and the bid was awarded to Vermont Roadworks of Guilford.

Recycling Center coordinator Gary DeRosia explained they are in the third year of a three-year contract for trucking and processing recyclables. An extension provision in the contract read “if both parties were agreeable,” but DeRosia said they declined to extend under the current contract’s terms. He explained to the board that the RFP bids were due by June 5.

DeRosia warned, “We had a very good deal on the contract.” He anticipated additional costs on recycling and recommended raising scale rates from $0.10 to $0.15 per pound.

Peter Golec mentioned other center’s rates, most were comparable with Rockingham prices. Interim Municipal Manager Chuck Wise recommended the board wait for the Recycling Center Committee to look at operations and costs. The committee would provide the board with a modified fee structure in August.

DeRosia thanked Bob Fog, Eric Davis, and Brad Nelson for their help at the Recycling Center. He said, “They’re there every day, attentive and aware of what’s going on with the pandemic, and keeping operations going despite the difficult circumstances.”

At the Joint Board meeting May 26, formal introductions will be made for both the Fire Chief and the interim Highway Superintendent. Wise suggested the Bellows Falls Opera House staff present their recommendations for a new model of operation post-pandemic.

The next Selectboard meeting is June 2.