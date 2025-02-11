Rockingham Selectboard discusses Pride Month, renews town manager contract

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Municipal manager Scott Pickup updated the Rockingham Selectboard at their Feb. 4 meeting on the plan to replace the electric car charging stations at Wayfair Point. The company the town is contracted with currently is going out of business. Pickup said the new vendor, Red E, located in White River Junction, has worked in conjunction with the Department of Transportation (DOT) to use grant funding to install chargers in six communities that all operate the same DOT software. Pickup said his understanding was that there would be no cost incurred by the town, because Red E’s fees would be collected directly from users. However, that means there will be a cost for drivers to use the service, which is now offered free of charge.

Pickup reported on the status of the Town Warning, which has been posted in various public buildings, and in The Vermont Journal, in accordance with VSA 17, section 2641. Resident Jamey Berrick was in attendance, and pointed out that the posting, while complying with the deadline, is incomplete, missing the passcode for the meeting Zoom login, and an end time for Tuesday’s voting at the Masonic Temple.

Selectboard Chair Rick Cowan announced that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a public hearing held in the town hall lower theater by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation about the state water quality standards. Last October, Rockingham and towns across the state conducted public meetings where regulators heard comments from residents, and now the regulators will present their response at the hearing.

Cowan stated that the Connecticut River Conservancy is advising the town to consider being a “legal commentor.” The town would have until Feb. 26 to file a comment, which would give them the right to appeal any decision. Cowan said the focus of this meeting is water quality, and he encouraged everyone to attend to hear what the state is proposing.

Regarding the redevelopment proposal for 0 Bridge Street, Pickup told the board the town had initially received three bids, and two bidders dropped out due to budget constraints. The final contractor, DEW Construction, has asked Pickup to sign a predevelopment agreement, which will be followed by a public discussion on the project, after which time DEW will present the town with a feasibility study. DEW was the company that built the recently completed Bellows Falls Garage. The board voted to authorize Pickup to sign the agreement.

The board discussed the status of Pickup’s employment contract, which is up for renewal. Cowan explained the review involved a 5-step process, beginning with the trustees’ evaluation, which referred to Pickup as “capable, experienced, and battle-hardened.” The trustees will vote on the motion at their next meeting.

Cowan concurred with the board of trustees, commenting that Pickup is “doing a wonderful job.” The selectboard voted to approve a three-year contract extension.

Board member Elijah Zimmer brought several motions to the board for consideration. Zimmer proposed a Pride flag be displayed on the lamppost at the corner of Square and Bridge Street, adjacent to the Andrews Inn. He also requested that the pedestrian crosswalk at The Square be painted rainbow colors, and that the board submit a banner permit to the trustees to display a rainbow banner during the month of June. Zimmer told the board he wanted to bring these motions to the board’s attention at this time because of the discrimination being faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

There was some objection, including from board member Bonnie North, who said, “No one here is unsupportive of gay rights,” however, she felt the town making a statement with a permanent flag on municipal property was concerning. “I think it would be great to have it there for the entire month of June,” North added. “And I love the idea of the crosswalk.”

Zimmer commented that Windsor and Putney will display a Pride flag on municipal properties during the month of June, and that Northampton, Mass.; and Portland, Bath, and Ogunquit, Maine, have installed permanent flags.

Berrick reminded the board that the town did not have an official flag policy, and by placing this flag on town property permanently, they were opening themselves up to potential lawsuits.

Further discussion continued, with Zimmer expressing his disappointment that the topic still has so much controversy surrounding it, and Cowan summed up the board’s next steps: the town attorney will review policies, the board will look into municipality guidelines and policies, and at one of the next meetings the issue will go back on the agenda.

The board is scheduled to meet again on Feb. 18.