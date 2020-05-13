Rockingham Selectboard discusses new municipal website

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 5, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed the recycling center, fire truck, and new website.

Vice Chair Peter Golec mentioned some of the traffic issues for the recycling center and discussed having flashing signs at either end of the entrance. He suggested the southbound sign be placed before the high school entrance for high volume events.

Recycling Center Coordinator Gary DeRosia agreed with the two signs on either end of the entrance, but suggested programmable flashing lights with “caution turning traffic when lights are flashing” signs. He said his concern with a sign only was that “People get oblivious and don’t see traffic turning.”

DeRosia said with scheduled flashing lights, it would be a way “to get [a driver’s] attention and stay alert.” Northbound turning lanes were discussed, and he commented that they might want to consider no parking signs along Route 5.

DeRosia wondered if the 50 miles per hour speed limit could be moved south of the recycling center entrance, keeping the speed limit at 40 mph.

Chair Gaetano Putignano gave an update from Montana, where he, Chief Shaun McGinnis, and Tony James were returning with a new fire truck, approved by an article during Town Meeting, for the Bellows Falls Fire Department. Putignano said they saved “a considerable amount of money” going out to get the truck. He and James volunteered their time to accompany McGinnis.

The town and village have a new website, www.rockinghamvt.org. Planning Commission Chair Bonnie North explained that the new site resulted from the Take Action Rockingham meetings and the negative feedback for the town’s original www.rockbf.org website. The old website has become a legacy site with archived materials available.

The new site, Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison explained, will be useful for both residents looking for information and outsiders searching for jobs and tourism. She noted that all town and village emails will remain the same.

Harrison showed that upcoming municipal meetings and agendas are easily found on the top bar of the homepage, which features the latest information. Municipal departments are alphabetized and labeled with each entity: town or village.

Harrison noted, “Bonnie North has done a tremendous job” on the website and they encourage feedback.

The next Selectboard meeting will be Tuesday, May 19, and the agenda and Zoom link will be available that week at www.rockinghamvt.org.