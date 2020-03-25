Rockingham Selectboard discusses COVID-19 updates for town

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Selectboard met in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House Tuesday, March 17 to approve appointments, liquor licenses, and discussed COVID-19 updates.

Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison reminded residents that due to the COVID-19 virus, issues were changing daily and residents should visit the town website at www.rockbf.org for information.

The Town Clerk’s office has postponed the deadline for dog license renewal until May 1. For questions, call 802-463-4336.

The Recycling Center has altered their process to limit one car at a time, and Harrison asked users to be patient.

Currently, the Town Hall, the Bellows Falls Opera House, the Rockingham Free Public Library, and Recreation Department are closed. Town bulletins for those who do not have internet access will be posted by the Saxtons River Market, at the old Cambridgeport Country Store, the Park and Ride at Exit 6 Current office, and a location in Lower Bartonsville.

If you need assistance of any kind or are interested in volunteering, fill out the online survey from Rockingham Helps at www.tinyurl.com/RockinghamHelp to help coordinate and organize the community response to COVID-19.

For news on local businesses, refer to the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance COVID-19 Update at www.bellowsfallsvt.org or on their Facebook page.

The Selectboard approved the grant application for town matched funding of $12,500 voted on by Rockingham residents from Article 13 for the initial analysis of the train station.

An access permit for a driveway off Griswold Drive by the pump station was approved 4-0, with Vice Chair Gaetano Putignano abstaining. Chair Peter Golec expressed concern for any future repair and town expenses that might occur at the drain on Wells Street.

Public Works Director Everett Hammond explained they would leave a berm at the top to avoid “a pathway or sluiceway from drainage on Griswold Drive.”

Harrison said drainage would be part of the development application process. Putignano said they “were not planning on going anywhere near Wells Street.”

The Selectboard approved DiBernardo Associates for their bid on the right of way surveying contract as recommended by Everett Hammond. Hammond explained that the tax maps cannot be used for surveying the Town ROW and that this would be a multi-year process.

The Joint Board meeting is scheduled for March 31, and the next Selectboard meeting is set for April 7.