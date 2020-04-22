ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – With the recent resignation of Matthew Trieber (D-Rockingham), local resident Kelley Cota-Tully has been chosen to replace him as a state representative of Windham County. Cota-Tully is a resident of Rockingham, while Carolyn Partridge (D-Rockingham) also represents Windham County in Montpelier.

Cota-Tully and her opponent, Leslie Goldman also of Rockingham, had recently hosted a special caucus at the Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, which was attended by 40-plus residents. Trieber had also attended the event.

The meeting was moderated by Partridge, with both candidates discussing a variety of subjects with the audience including Act 250, women’s rights, climate change, a carbon tax, universal healthcare, and forced school mergers.

Cota-Tully stated she is not in favor of a forced merger of school districts, indicating that it should be a decision made by the particular host town. Recently, the towns of Westminster, Athens, and Grafton had all voted against a school district merger, yet were forced into it under Act 46.

Currently the president of C&H Transportation and vice president of operations of her family’s business Cota & Cota in Bellows Falls, Cota-Tully also has an extensive background in healthcare. She was a nurse at Springfield Hospital as well as a school nurse; over the years, she has been involved in such local organizations as the Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation, the Rockingham Transportation Committee, and Kurn Hattin Homes for Children.

In early March, the resumes of Cota-Tully and Goldman had been forwarded to Gov. Phil Scott, who conducted interviews with both candidates before appointing Cota-Tully as the new Windham-3 District state representative. The district includes the towns of Rockingham, Athens, Grafton, Windham, Brookline, and the northern-most part of Westminster.

Early last week, Cota-Tully traveled to Montpelier and was sworn in as an official state representative, fully masked and in a nearly empty Statehouse because of the current COVID-19 pandemic. She will carry out Trieber’s current two-year term until January and will then run for reelection. She has also been appointed to the Judiciary Committee and will be talking part in various virtual meetings via Zoom video conferencing.

“I don’t have a political background, but Carolyn Partridge has a lot of experience and has been very helpful to me,” Tully said. “I am absorbing as much as I can as quickly as I can and am eager to learn. I also want to emphasize the need for local residents to fill out and submit their recently distributed 2020 census questionnaire, for it is very important in regards to our communities receiving assistance from the federal government.”