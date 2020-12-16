Rockingham Recycling Center has new director

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – In an effort to make the Rockingham Recycling Center a more effective and efficient operation, longtime town employee Larry White has been named the new director of the center. The main recycling building, located one mile south of Bellows Falls in Westminster, has been closed and services have been limited during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was announced at a recent Selectboard meeting by Town Manager Scott Pickup that White has been chosen and will be overseeing the recycling center moving forward as they investigate ways to improve the overall operations.

“Larry has worked for the village in our highway department for many years, and he has shown to be task-orientated, customer focused and very reliable,” Scott Pickup said in a recent interview.

White has worked for the Rockingham Highway Department for almost 40 years and, after a brief attempt at retirement, decided to return to work with the highway crew a couple months ago. He also has previous experience working at the recycling center, filling in for the previous director when needed. Therefore, Larry was the logical choice to take over as the new director.

The current plan is to have the recycling operation reopen to full capacity when the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, and the town is currently considering the possibility of adding a new compacter for the purposes of resourcing cardboard.

“Larry’s primary job at the Rockingham Recycling Center will be to help improve our revenue capture by more accurately capturing the weight of materials that are being processed, and to continue to work with our elected officials to make smart investments within the facility. We also want to determine if we can capture more material for resource recovery, such as cardboard.”

It is believed that the possibility exists for the recycling center to create more revenue by extracting cardboard from the mixed recyclables. Additionally, space would also be needed in the main recycling building to store the retrieved cardboard.

There is also a concern about town residents not paying the proper amount when disposing of trash, requesting a flat-rate rather than having the contents weighed to determine the proper cost of disposal.

The ultimate goal is for the recycling center operation to become “self-supporting,” with the residents who utilize the facility paying for the service, rather than the operation requiring tax payer support, which is currently the case.

The center recently added a third recycling day and is now open to the public Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services include the disposal of household trash, cardboard, lawn debris, demolition debris, and metal recycling. Trash stickers are available for Rockingham residents at the Town Offices.