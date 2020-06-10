Rockingham Recreation Dept. shares summer schedule with Selectboard

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, June 2, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed the Recreation Department, Hyde Hill drainage project, and the municipal manager position.

Recreation Director Ryan Stoodley explained the summer schedule. His day camps would run shorter hours, allowing the pool to open for public swim Monday through Friday from 3:30-8:45 p.m. Gatherings are limited to 25, and Stoodley said they would rotate 23 swimmers and two lifeguards in 45-minute sessions, offering residents the opportunity to call and reserve a spot.

He explained that the playground and pavilion would be closed, but up to 25 people would be allowed at one time on courts and fields.

Stoodley explained that “the camp utilizes the strength of the program at a low budget cost and it’s good for the community.”

The Hyde Hill drainage project was approved with total construction costs of $160,000. A bid of $138,782 was awarded to Adams Trucking and Excavating with a suggested contingency of $21,216. The town had applied for a $60,000 grant for the project, and Stefan Golec said he was “hesitant at this time to dig into reserves.”

Chair Gaetano Putignano said, “This is a priority.”

The Selectboard approved engineering to Dufresne Group for $13,897 with a contingency of $6,103.

Director of Public Works Everett Hammond said a decision had been made to eliminate the stairs on the Blake Street wall and a sidewalk from the steps to driveway at 1 Blake St. was to be added. He explained the owners agreed and it saved money.

Peter Golec thanked Everett Hammond for his service.

Peter Golec asked the board’s opinion on a new manager search, and Hammond said, “I think we need to start sooner rather than later.”

Stefan Golec said “the village is dealing with the police department. We’ve [the Select board] got issues – I don’t see what the rush is.”

Putignano was opposed to spending the amount the town had spent on the last search.

Peter Golec said the boards needed to agree and Village President Deborah Wright commented that both boards needed to be together to decide. The Joint Board meeting is June 30.

The Selectboard agreed on the summer schedule of one meeting per month on the first Tuesday, their next meeting is July 7.