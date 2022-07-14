Rockingham Rec. Department softballers complete undefeated season

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – In a recent display of excellence and teamwork, a dedicated group of young fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade softball players, completed a recreational league championship and undefeated season with a win over a worthy Springfield team.

Coached by Bellows Falls resident Steve Bostwick and his assistant coaches George Smith and Derek and Meghan Weir, the win capped off an impressive 12-0 record (10-0 in the regular season) and undefeated season for this hard-working group of young ladies.

“We went into the championship game knowing we had a tough opponent; Springfield Green has some really good hitters,” coach Bostwick said in a recent interview. “But our whole lineup really stepped it up and we were really aggressive on the base paths.

“We also played well defensively and were not throwing the ball all around and making unnecessary mistakes. The girls were focused and played smart.”

Key plays in the championship game included two double-plays executed by Karlie and Callyn Lisai, other good defensive plays by Avery Maxfield, Ella Griffith, and Emily Smith, and solid outfield backup play by Elyse Thurber, Kaitlin Kurkul, Aayla James, Makenna Applegate, Riley Applegate, Jazmyne Lescord, and Natallye Lescord.

Strong pitching performances by Karlie Weir and Gracie Patterson, along with steady play behind the plate from Hannah Ainsworth and Johanna Kissell, also helped solidify the win and the wonderful accomplishment of an undefeated season in youth softball.

“Last year, kids were just coming out of isolation and had missed the entire 2020 season,” coach Bostwick said, “From the start of the season, this team felt a strong camaraderie and the kids were ready to play. We practiced up to three times a week in between games, and not only focused on fundamentals, but also just having fun and being ‘a team.’”

Coach Bostwick thanks all the players, coaches, umpires, parents, and Rockingham Rec Director, Ryan Stoodley, who all participated in quite a memorable season.

“It’s great to win, but what I really enjoyed the most was watching both experienced and inexperienced players bond and build confidence together on the field, by developing their skills of the game. It’s everything you hope to accomplish as a coach. Special thanks to my wife, Jennifer, for all her support.”