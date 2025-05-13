Rockingham public comments on firetruck, resolution, flag policy

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Selectboard met on Tuesday, May 6, at the lower theater in downtown Bellows Falls, where they heard from Betsy Thurston, executive director of Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance (BFDDA), who presented the Safety Action Plan created by engineering firm VHB.

BFDDA received funding through the Federal Highway Administration to hire VHB to develop the plan. Thurston reported, “To be eligible for implementation funding [via the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program] we needed to have a Safety Action Plan in place.”

The recommendations are for proposed safety improvements along the Vermont Route 121 corridor from Cambridgeport to Bellows Falls. The plan is posted on the Rockingham town website for public viewing.

The study breaks out the route into eight segments, and is informed by crash data from the last 10 years. VHB’s suggestions include installing guardrails, adding crosswalks, and enhancing existing crosswalk visibility with lighting, signage, and curb extensions, among other improvements.

The plan also calls for reducing the speed limit in some sections to “create a more predictable speed throughout the corridor – 40 mph for rural segments, and 25 for village centers.”

Town manager Scott Pickup shared an update on the latest initiative from the Rockingham Tree Committee, its Foster-a-Tree program. Pickup said the town has been working with the committee to plant trees in areas where they have removed diseased trees. Rockingham residents are encouraged to reach out if they are interested in participating in the program and coordinating with the town to plant a tree on their property. More information is available on the town website.

Pickup reported on the status of ongoing grant projects, such as repairs to the stairs at Hetty Green Park and the Flat Iron bump out project, both underway, while the Spencer Drive stormwater improvement project is currently only partially funded. Continuing the construction project depends on money from the Vermont State Railroad Commission’s CRISI grant program, which may not come through, said Pickup.

Rockingham resident Vaughn West stated that he had been asked to give his professional opinion about a town firetruck, and despite his recommendation that the truck be put out of service due to faulty brakes, the truck was used during a training exercise in Bellows Falls. West asked who had been responsible for that decision.

Pickup explained that the town mechanic assessed the brakes and found that one side was in “bad shape, [but] the other side was still operable,” so one set was replaced, and the truck was used for training, after which the second side was repaired.

Another resident disputed Pickup’s report and accused him of “pressuring” the mechanic to release the truck back into service.

“[The mechanic] understood the second one was not 100%, but he felt it could be operable for training,” Pickup stated. “And I would stand by him 100%, and I resent deeply any implication that anybody on this staff would do anything inappropriate to put anybody in any kind of danger.”

Resident Joel Love called Pickup’s response “inappropriate,” and claimed he was attacking the residents who were there presenting facts.

West suggested the town develop an “out-of-service criteria” for all town-owned equipment, to prevent any piece of equipment put out of commission from being used again “until whoever put it out of service” signs off that the repair was completed to a satisfactory level.

Board Chair Peter Golec told West that the board would work on developing a policy for the town’s equipment, and would present that at a future meeting for review and further discussion.

The board was presented with a resolution, similar to ones Rutland and other communities have adopted, declaring their support for a person’s right to due process. A Vermont resident had drafted the resolution and sent it to Golec, requesting that the selectboard sign the document.

Golec was asked to read the statement aloud for the record. In part, the resolution states that “the Town of Rockingham actively [protects] the due process [and constitutional] rights of all persons within this jurisdiction.”

Ultimately and unanimously passed by the board, the resolution stirred up some heated debate at the meeting. Resident Doug MacPhee objected to the board’s approval without allowing the town to have a say. Others questioned why the resolution was necessary if these rights were already granted under the constitution. Board member John Dunbar commented that this would be the town saying, “We believe that we all do have that constitutional right, regardless of our immigration status, regardless of citizenship, race, religion, political beliefs, etc.”

The conversation ended with the board and some residents agreeing to disagree.

Another “contentious issue,” as introduced by Golec, was the town flag policy. A draft of the proposed policy that had been reviewed by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) was presented to the board, with Golec saying he felt it needed more clarification.

Rick Cowan asked Golec if the current proposed policy would be posted on the website. Golec replied that until the board was able to “clean it up and get it to where it’s presentable before we adopt it, and then probably put it on the website.” The board preceded to go through the document, with several members of the public voicing strong opposition. One resident, David Pratt, threatened to destroy any rainbow flags erected in town and vandalize the stairs at Hetty Green Park should they be painted with a rainbow design.

Once the draft of the flag policy is revised to the board’s satisfaction, Pickup said it would be posted on the website for public input before the board takes their vote at the next meeting, on Tuesday, May 20.