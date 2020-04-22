Rockingham Helpers group connects residents to services

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rockingham Help and Helpers is a group made up of residents and organizations helping connect those in need with services and volunteers who want to help. The organizing team includes Deb Witkus and Laura Schairbaum of Greater Falls Connections, Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox, Julie Cermola and Megan Applegate of Parks Place Community Resource Center, Laurel Green and Lyn Parker Haas of Sustainable Rockingham, Marty Gallager of Greater Rockingham Area Services and Bellows Falls Rotary, Mike Smith from FACT TV, Lisa Pitcher at Our Place, Sam Maskell from the Rockingham Free Public Library, and community member Leslie Goldman with support provided by Rockingham Emergency Management and the town of Rockingham.

If you need help or want to help, please visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org and fill out the survey. If you signed up to volunteer before but are unable to now, call 802-365-1324 or email deb@greaterfallsconnections.org. They also encourage you to fill out the survey again if your circumstances have changed.

If you are interested in donating supplies and food, volunteers are accepting items at the Waypoint Center at 17 Depot St., Monday through Friday, from 9-10 a.m., and Wednesday, from 5-6 p.m. Find the suggested item list on the Rockingham Free Public Library website above where monetary donations are also accepted. There are items desired such as homemade masks, milk and butter, and each week there may be something else that is needed, so be sure to check the list before bringing your donations.

Gary Fox said, “The community has been very responsive” with needed donations. He explained that the operating team meets daily and the full group meets weekly, so that everyone can collaborate services to work more effectively.

Other food services are offered by SEVCA at 1-800-464-9951; Our Place with to-go lunch at noon at 802-463-2217; and WNESU for children 18 and under with a menu online at www.farmtoschoolcafe.org.

The Rockingham Free Public Library has a multitude of online activities for everyone, from virtual museum tours and children’s story hours to online classes. For more information, to get a temporary library card, or if you do not have computer access to fill out the survey, call the library 802-463-4270 or email sam@rockinghamlibrary.org.