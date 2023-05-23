Rockingham discussed sidewalks; village trustees announced

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 16, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed the sidewalk condition survey from 2019 and two of the Downtown Square bumpouts with Municipal Manager Scott Pickup.

The survey evaluation map presented by then-Public Works Director Everett Hammond was developed by Hammond and the highway crew by walking every sidewalk in the village. The survey rated the condition of each sidewalk from one to five – one needing replacement, and five being in excellent condition. Each rating had a detailed description, and the length of sidewalk in that condition. One was defined as in need of replacing, and was described as a cracked or spalling surface with potential tripping hazards. Two was defined as in poor condition, with patch work needed, bad pitch, and spalling. The total length of sidewalks rated one measured 4,718 feet, and those rated two measured 8,982 feet.

In summary, the report said, with 13,700 feet of sidewalks in a replacement or poor condition status, suggestions were made for the selectboard to reconsider sidewalk improvements in the Village of Bellows Falls. Options included removing sidewalks on some streets, removing sidewalks on one side of the street, granite curbs with asphalt sidewalks, concrete curbs with concrete sidewalks, and granite curbs with concrete sidewalks.

Many of the village streets are too narrow for widening sidewalks to five feet, which the report said “may necessitate the elimination of sidewalk on one side.”

Town Highway Superintendent Andy Howarth has worked with Pickup to propose sidewalk bid specifications as recommended by the 2019 condition survey. Based upon the “recent unofficial contract price”, the department is looking at roughly $55 per linear foot.

Pickup’s proposal said bids will vary depending on driveways and ADA features, which will add to the base bid. With plans to advertise in May and award bids in June, the board should budget in July for additional funds from the highway department, as discussed earlier, due to the paving bids coming in under budget.

The proposal also recommended the board consider committing to a five-year sidewalk schedule of $100,000 per year to improve the village’s list of deficient sidewalks.

Pickup suggested the board consider additional repair to downtown bumpouts in front of the Flat Iron Cooperative and Windham Antique Center. He estimated brick repair at $1,000 per day, and suggestions were made to add stamped concrete in place of the bricks. Pickup said there was additional complications at the Flat Iron bumpout that included a sink hole, heaving bricks, and the location between Mill, Bridge, and Westminster Streets. He said the entire bumpout needed a rebuild.

Board member Elijah Zimmer shared a letter from the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance Design Committee recommending brick for both aesthetics and long-lasting repair. He said the bumpout in front of Windham Antique was built in 1976, and only needed replacing a small section due to damage done to the curbing this winter.

Zimmer explained the stamped concrete was experimented on in the early 2000s near Walgreens and “has not performed well.” He said he spoke to someone on the selectboard then, and they agreed that the stamped concrete, “was not a successful experiment.”

Chair Peter Golec suggested getting cost estimates for both options before making a decision. Pickup explained brick and concrete require different skill sets.

Board member Bonnie North asked about the longevity of the brick. Pickup said it depended on the winters.

He also was concerned that the tree might have to be removed at the Flat Iron before any repair to the bumpout occurred. Tree Warden Cass Wright recommended replacing it with another Black Locust, which are currently downtown.

On Monday, May 15, 35 village voters and employees attended the Bellows Falls Annual Meeting. Moderator Paul Obuchowski said, in the words of the late Mike Harty, “we arrive as neighbors and friends, and we will leave as such.”

Resident Jamey Berrick recognized James McAuliffe on his “due diligence.” Resident Steve Crofter suggested the village consider electric vehicles (EVs) for the future. He said EVs require no gas, are virtually maintenance-free, and a solar operation would make it cost-free. Resident Laurel Green said they were celebrating one-year on the hazard mitigation plan (HMP), and asked for an update on the five-year plan.

Pickup said there were a couple of projects identified, including the Leach Road culvert replacements, and had applied for a USDA grant of $960,000. The Fire Equipment Committee was updating the local emergency management plan (LEMP), a subset of the HMP, and was looking at alternatives for training, additional shelter locations, and necessary equipment.

Berrick mentioned to residents that the LEMP would be discussed further at the Tri-Board meeting on May 30.

Over 100 people voted on Tuesday; the 2023-2024 village trustees are Village President Paul Obuchowski, Trustees Jeff Dunbar, Conor Floyd, James McAuliffe, and Wade Masure.

As of June, the trustees and selectboard are on a summer schedule of one meeting per month. The selectboard will meet on the second Tuesday of June, July, and August, and the trustees on the third Tuesdays, in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House at 6 p.m.