Rockingham address lister vacancies with options for fiscal 2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, Dec. 1 the Rockingham Selectboard discussed the upcoming vacant positions in the Listers Department with fiscal year 2023 budget proposals.

Camilla Roberts and Paul Obuchowski are stepping down from the Listers Office in March of 2022. Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said they wanted to leave with a successful transition. Currently, the department has a board of three elected listers, including Paul Noble, so two of the three positions will be vacant.

Roberts said they wanted to ensure their work and knowledge were maintained and continuity in the Listers Office remained. Roberts said they were “concerned [about] good training and support for two new positions… that there is a plan in place that supports two new people.”

Noble said they had interviewed four other towns who had different systems. He said there were two roles of a lister: assessment and daily duties fielding questions with residents and working with the state and town.

The Listers Office gave four possible resolutions to the town with budget options, which Noble explained was mandated by state law.

Option 1 involved a board of three listers performing all duties, which was what the town has had. Noble explained this was the most cost-effective option with a budget of $62,420. He said, “We probably did not recognize the strengths we had,” and recommended their ultimate goal was the board of three listers.

Option 2 included three full-time listers and a part-time contracted consultant budgeted for $75,020. Roberts said this was close to the budget two years ago. She said it was “a step stone to return as a town to a solid board of three listers who can do the next townwide reappraisal.”

Noble explained that Roberts was willing to serve as the consultant. He said she brings history and knowledge of the area, which was important to the continued success of the Listers Office.

Option 3 involved three part-time listers, a full-time assistant clerk, and a half-time contracted assessor, budgeted at $118,700.

Option 4 was no Board of Listers and the process would be managed by an assessor and clerical assistant. This option requires a town vote to disband the listers and was budgeted at $103,100 for a half-time assessor with a full-time clerk and $118,700 for a full-time assessor and half-time clerk.

Noble estimated that it would take “one to two years to train new people to adequately handle the residential properties in Rockingham.” He added that depending on who ran for the position, there was “tremendous potential [for this] to become a career.”

Roberts said there was state supported training that was free for the town. Some of the courses take years to complete. She said, “With our help and those training workshops, courses and certifications [that are] available,” the new listers should be ready by the next reappraisal.

Board member Rick Cowan asked if it would be hard to recruit. Noble replied, “Personally, I have found the listers job was one of the most rewarding I’ve ever had.”

Obuchowski thought it would be hard to recruit; as it’s a part-time position with no benefits.

Roberts suggested the town provide compensation of $20 per hour to retain committed individuals. She explained that the budgets reflected that hourly rate.

The Listers Office has already submitted ads and press releases. Hammond suggested they contact FACT TV for a spot on The Feed to give an overview of the job description. Noble said someone had expressed an interest as of last week.

The listers asked for town support in directing interested people to their office on the third floor. Contact listers@rockbf.org or call 802-463-1229 for more information.

The Rockingham Selectboard will discuss budget proposals Tuesday, Dec. 14 with the Rockingham Library, Town Highway, Recycling Center, Finance Office, Town Clerk, and Manager starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House.