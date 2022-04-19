Road construction and paving projects in our area

REGION – Paving on VT Route 131 from Downers to the VT/NH border began Monday, April 18. The project will last throughout the summer and into the fall. Motorists can expect alternating one-way traffic directed by flaggers and minor delays. Crews will work on ditching in several areas as well.

The bridge replacement project continues at Exit 8 on I-91 in Weathersfield. Lane and speed reductions are in effect in each direction as southbound traffic is merged to the northbound bridge using a crossover.

A deck replacement project is underway on VT Route 103 just south of Smokeshire Road in Chester. Expect speed and lane-width reductions, and intermittent temporary road closures and lane closures with alternating one-way traffic along VT Route 103.

Chester to Springfield VT Route 11 paving project has begun, spanning from the intersection of VT Route 11 and VT Route 103 in Chester, and continuing for 6-plus miles to the intersection of VT Route 11 and VT Route 106 in Springfield. Some ditching and drainage work will be happening simultaneously. Expect minor delays. Project to be completed this summer.

In addition to the above, multiple bridge replacement projects have resumed on VT Route 11 between VT Route 103 in Chester and VT Route 106 in Springfield. Expect one-way alternating traffic at multiple points along this route, with minor delays in several locations.

Please be patient and mindful of crews working on roadways in the area. Plan ahead for delays.