River Valley Credit Union to open new Bellows Falls branch

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls branch of River Valley Credit Union, currently located at the top of “Red Light Hill” at Hospital Court, is currently constructing a new branch office scheduled to open in early spring 2020.

Designed by Jeremy Coleman Architects and constructed by GPI Construction both of Brattleboro, the new branch location is expected to be open in the spring and will be located at the bottom of “Red Light Hill” at 105 Rockingham St.

“We had been looking to build a new branch office in Bellows Falls for roughly eight years now, and it was just difficult to find a suitable location,” River Valley Credit Union President and CEO Jeffrey J. Morse said in a recent interview. “It is our anticipation that we will have a fully operational branch in the spring of this year.”

The new location will provide River Valley Credit Union members with a much larger facility to visit, providing better visibility, easier and safer access, and more parking. It will also feature a drive-up ATM machine and easier handicapped access as well.

“The Bellows Falls branch has been at its current location since 1995 and we are always surprised to find people living in the area that had no idea we were here,” branch manager Shawn Douglass added. “The new office is going to be nearly three times the size of our current location, and the increase in space will help us to work more efficiently, as well as provide our members with a more inviting atmosphere.

“As of now, our business hours will remain the same, and we are also excited about the increased visibility that the new location will provide. We look forward to providing a local banking experience to not only those who may not have known we are here, but also to continue to build upon the relationships we have with our current members.”

“By River Valley Credit Union investing in our new Bellows Falls office, it shows our commitment to the Bellows Falls community and our members,” Morse added. “This has been a long-planned project and we especially want to thank everyone for being so patient as this project comes together.”