Ripley to be elevated to interim principal at GMUHS next year

CHESTER, Vt. – During their remote April 16 meeting, the Green Mountain Unified School District agreed to adopt an administration reorganization of the Green Mountain Unified High School that elevates Mike Ripley to interim principal for the coming year. The proposal was suggested by outgoing principal Lauren Fierman. She is assuming the position of superintendent of Two Rivers Supervisory Union next year.

According to Fierman’s proposal, Ripley’s interim principal position will include increased superintendent oversight. The duties of associate principal, Ripley’s current job, will be covered by a combination of other GMUHS staffers. According to Fierman, she proposed the administration reorganization in an effort to minimize disruption during this challenging time and save approximately $80,000 in the district budget.

Lauren Fierman’s position as superintendent has been approved by the state’s Agency of Education and is only awaiting final background clearance before her candidacy is official and she is hired by the TRSU board.

In discussing the recently developed continuous learning plan for the district by the TRSU, Board member Doug McBridge expressed his concern that the board was not involved in developing the plan before it was submitted to the state. Superintendent Meg Powden said that changes had been suggested by the Agency of Education and the administration was making those changes to the plan. She agreed to involve the board before they were finalized and sent back to the state again.

In light of the significant impact to the budget next year, the board will start the budgeting process in May. During the superintendent’s report, Powden reported that she participated on a webinar with state officials on the impacts to educational funding, which she characterized as “dire.” The joint fiscal office is anticipating that revenues will be down, resulting in a $39.5 million deficit, with elementary and secondary emergency funds not closing the gap. This is money that otherwise would have come from state and local taxes. The state had not made the decision on how CARES Act funding, $31 million to Vermont, would be distributed at this point. The result is that local districts will likely need to borrow money to make up for the tax revenue shortfall. Payments to repay this borrowed money would then have to be built into subsequent budgets.

McBride said that the budget news was “gigantic” to him. He said he hoped the other members shared his deep concern about what was being said. The board expressed their agreement.

Board member Rick Alexander asked if the TRSU had reduced the staff as much as they can. Powden said that the Teachers Association master agreement didn’t allow for that and that the contract couldn’t be broken despite the circumstances; although, they could put a freeze on hiring.

Board member Kate Lamphere cautioned slashing everything, saying that students returning may be coming back with “far more issues than when they left” and that additional positions may need to be added, not cut.

As for student remote attendance, it was discussed that a few families still had internet issues but they were being solved and that assignments were getting to them in other ways. As for other attendance, principals Katharine Fogg and Lauren Fierman said it was consistent with the attendance numbers before the pandemic break and that overall they were pleased.

Schools are awaiting guidelines from the Vermont Agency of Education for year-end celebrations.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 21 via Zoom. The links to the meeting will be available on the TRSU website.