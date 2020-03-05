Results of Springfield Town Meeting Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Between absentee ballots and voter participation at Riverside Middle School Tuesday, March 3, 2,378 voters were accounted for. The town budget of $12,612,404 passed 1,408 to 825. The voters also approved allocating $700,000 for repaving and road improvements, 1,804 to 439; $100,000 for sidewalk reconstruction planning, 1,332 to 893; and $30,000 for improvements in paving and drainage for Riverside Middle School parking lot, 1,393 to 814. However, the article to allocate $278,000 to the completion of Comtu Cascade Park was defeated 1,178 against to 1,046.

Likewise, both Articles 14 and 15 for the school district budget of $32,654,523 and $125,333 for two full-day prekindergarten classrooms were defeated– 1,195 “no” to 1,052 “yes” and 1,254 “no” to 980 “yes,” respectively.

Larry Kraft was approved to be the next town and school district moderator. Michael Martin and Kristi Morris both were reelected for three-year seats on the Selectboard. Patti Kemp ran unopposed for the school director three-year term, as did Jane Waysville for three-year term for trustee of public funds, Gerald Patch for five years as cemetery commissioner, Stephen Ankuda for town agent for one year, David Coleman as lister for three years, Paul Stagner for first constable for one year, Pattrice Jones for library trustees for two years, Cathryn Feickert for three years as cemetery commissioner, Marc Aube for one year as trustee of public funds, and Kristin Durand and Greg Supernovich for library trustees three years.

The voters also approved the following budgets for area organizations:

Springfield Community Band, $2,500

SEVCA, $9,000

Visiting Nurse and Hospice, $63,500

Senior Solutions, $8,500

Valley Health Connections, $4,000

The Current, $12,500

Green Mountain RSPV, $2,500

Meals on Wheels, $10,000

Windsor County Mentors, $3,000

Springfield Supported Housing, $5,000

Springfield Family Center, $55,000

Women’s Freedom Center, $4,000

Springfield Art and Historical Society, $9,500

Turning Point Recovery Center, $9,000

HCRS, $10,000

River Valley Technical Center, $2,984,585

For more information, go to www.springfieldvt.govoffice2.com or www.ssdvt.org.