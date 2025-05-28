Raymond Aumand, longtime owner, patriarch of Aumand’s Furniture

NORTH WALPOLE, N. H. – For many local residents, Aumand’s Furniture, and before that Aumand & Sons, located next to the Arch Bridge in North Walpole, has long been recognized as a pillar of the local business community. Recently, the longtime owner, patriarch, and son of the store’s originator Earnest “Ernie” Aumand Sr., Raymond J. Aumand, passed away peacefully at his home in North Walpole.

A 1951 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, Raymond grew up in North Walpole and, after high school, joined in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1955, serving on the U.S.S. Pittsburgh. While serving, he married his childhood sweetheart, Ellen R. Parris, in 1953, and they were happily married for 66 years before Ellen’s passing in 2019.

Ray also took business and marketing classes during this time, with the goal of returning to North Walpole after the service to work alongside his father in the family’s variety store.

Ernie Aumand originally opened his store in 1920, after first purchasing a barber chair for $10 and, while clipping customers’ hair, would listen to their conversations about recent purchases they had made, or were going to make.

This gave Ernie the idea of making weekly trips to nearby Springfield to gather items for his barbershop customers. From there, he started offering various items in his retail space and, eventually, would establish a general store in North Walpole.

Over the years, Aumand & Sons would go on to carry a wide variety items, offering something for everyone. From fishing rods and tackle, to guns and hunting gear, to sporting goods, toys, apparel, and footwear, to kitchen items, appliances, and various sundries, and a 32-stool soda fountain serving coffee, food, and homemade ice cream. And, of course, furniture.

Speaking of Aumand’s homemade ice cream, that is where a young Ray would enter the picture and begin his lifelong business journey. As a young teenager, Ray would mix the ingredients to create the homemade ice cream that not only served the store soda fountain, but also farms and residences throughout the region.

“The fresh cream would show up in those huge, old-fashioned metal barrels, and I’d have to roll them down the stairs into the basement where the ice cream-making equipment and freezers were set up,” Ray told this writer during a conversation about a year ago. “Then, when I started driving, I would make the ice cream, and then make deliveries, peddling ice cream all over the area. Eventually, I got a few younger kids to help me make deliveries during the summer, and in exchange I’d take them all swimming.”

This was only the beginning of the many hats that Ray would wear over the years. In high school, he delivered ice cream and refrigerators. In his early 20s, he became the sales and merchandising manager of the store, and in 1965, at age 32, was named president of the company. Ray worked very hard to earn his position in the family business, and was responsible for having the foresight to eliminate much of the overhead and transition the business into focusing solely on furniture.

Raymond held the title of president until 2003, at age 70, when he passed the title on to his son. Ray would then be the CEO and patriarch of Aumand’s Furniture for another 20 years.

“When you run a fairly successful business, I think some look at it from afar and think you’re on ‘Easy Street,’ Ray once said. “Do you have a good, comfortable life from working hard and being successful? Absolutely. But I will also tell you that it is anything but easy. It is also a lot of hard work, preparation, and dedication.”

Yes, Aumand certainly knew what dedication meant. Other than serving his country, he dedicated his entire working life to building his family’s business, then another 20 years as the business’ CEO and advisor. Under Raymond’s leadership and direction, Aumand’s Furniture has long been a staple in North Walpole and the surrounding community for 105 years and counting.

However, Raymond wasn’t all business all the time; he also knew how to have fun. In the late ‘90s, Raymond and his wife Ellen moved to Lake Placid and then Marco Island, Fla., where they built multiple homes and lived nine months out of the year, spending the remaining months in North Walpole. Raymond and Ellen enjoyed Florida for nearly 20 years, where Ray especially enjoyed riding the ocean waves in his “racing boat.”

Raymond returned to North Walpole in 2016, when his beloved wife passed, and spent the rest of his days relaxing in the house built for his mother, while enjoying the view of Fall Mountain from his sunroom and reminiscing about his lifetime of growing up in North Walpole and running the family store.