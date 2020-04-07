Rat-trap cheese

In the past I have written some about the old cheese factory on the upper end of North Street near the cemetery. In the 1905 Sanborn map this factory is shown. The 1925 Sanborn map shows this location as vacant. The cheese factory was lost sometime between 1905 and 1925. I did not know how or when until now.

Old news first

In the April 29, 1871 Vermont Journal I found mention of a cheese factory to be built on North Street in Chester and scheduled to open later that summer. In the Oct. 9, 1871 issue, I found the opening dedication:

“The dedication of the new cheese factory took place at Chester on Tuesday of last week. Everything but the clouds appeared to favor one of the largest gatherings of people ever known in town. Inauspicious as were the signs of the morning, however great crowds flocked to the place from every direction. A procession of more than a mile in length began to move at 10 o’clock, in the following order: Grafton Brass Band; the mammoth cheese drawn by six horses; a cow in a wagon; the fire department with their engine, splendidly trimmed; a town team drawn by 105 pairs of oxen in one string; company of antiques and horribles mounted and on foot, under the command of J.B. Cram; invited guests and ‘citizens generally.’ About 11 o’clock it began raining, which dampened the ardor of all, but they kept on till the end of the route. Leander Wetherell of Boston arrived on the noon train and began his address on ‘dairy husbandry,’ but was interrupted and obliged to wait until evening, when he finished it in the town hall. It is estimated that over three thousand people were present. A delegation consisting of 100 teams started from Charlestown, N.H., and turned back on account of the rain. The mammoth cheese, weighing 732 pounds, was given away to the crowd, who stood in the rain while eating it. A banner carried on the wagon with the cheese was inscribed, ‘weighty but not mitey.’”

From the History of Chester, Vermont, published in 2011 by the Chester Historical Society:

The Cheese Factory

At North Chester was started in 1871, and has operated every summer since that time, and has undoubtedly been an influential factor in agricultural economy. The building was erected by R.P. Pollard, who sold it to Mr. Dunn, and it has been owned by M.H. Bemis for about ten years. The business has been conducted by a stock company since ’88, S. Bemis, cheese maker. This factory was one of the first organized in this section and the output ten years ago was 100,000 pounds of cheese during the season. The directors are Merrill Stevens, C.O. Sargent, Geo. C. Allen, Clarence Adams, and Daniel Chandler.

In a scrapbook of newspaper clippings kept by Mary Harris, I found the clipping below. This was new information.

“Bellows Falls Times, Thursday July 26, 1906

“The large Chester cheese factory, which was erected in 1870, was destroyed by fire last week Thursday night about 12 o’clock, together with its contents, which is said to include about $600 in cheeses.

“The fire started in the north end of the building and on account of lack of water the fire department could do very little work. The building was two stories high and a large hall was on the second floor which was used many years ago for dancing, parties etc.

“A tenement was in the south end and the occupants lost nearly all they had. The factory and contents were partially covered by insurance. The cause of the fire is still unknown.”

So I checked the Yosemite Firehouse ledger the Chester Historical Society has. I found this record:

“Chester Depot, VT. July 20th 1906

“An alarm of fire was given by the Chester Water & Light Co. at 12-10 A.M. The fire proved to be the burning of the Cheese Factory at North Street, which was burned to the ground.”

The ledger then lists all the men present at the fire. Many names I recognize. This is the most complete history of the cheese factory to date.

The photo with this article is the cheese factory. Merrill Stevens mentioned as director of the cheese factory was a prosperous man. He lived where Steve Copping lives today. In 1889, Merrill built what we today call, “The Jeffrey Barn.” Older natives still call it, “The Merrill Stevens Barn.”

This week’s old saying: “I made my money the old-fashioned way. I stole it.”