R4R fundraiser brings in $20,000 for cancer and diabetes research

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, the first day of February, temperatures hit the single digits, but that did not stop more than 50 racers from turning out at Okemo Mountain as part of the annual fundraiser and competition Runs for Research (R4R). Currently in its eighth year, the event raises money for cancer and diabetes research, and was founded by two ski-racing sisters from Ludlow, Cami Blount, 16, and Chloe Blount, 14.

In 2016, when Cami and Chloe were just 8 and 6, and students at Peter Noyce Elementary School in Sudbury, Mass., they came home “in tears” after a beloved teacher, “Mr. Bob,” died of cancer.

Cami and Chloe’s father Jim Blount relayed that the girls had adored Mr. Bob, that “he made learning fun,” and “would start off the day with a funny joke.” His death was the first time they had experienced the loss of someone close to them. Jim recalled the conversation between him, his wife Jen, and their daughters at dinner that evening had been “an emotional rollercoaster. At one point, they asked, “Why couldn’t his doctor save him?’”

Jim said he and Jen shared their past experiences of volunteering for walks, runs, and rides in support of cancer research, and the girls became inspired to help find a cure for the deadly disease. “We don’t remember which one, but one of them said, ‘Let’s ski to help people with cancer,’ and that was the start of R4R.”

By combining their love of skiing with fundraising, the girls had an idea for a race where participants compete against one another for the most ski runs. The racers are asked to obtain sponsorship, and 100% of all sponsorships and proceeds from donations go directly to the charities R4R supports: Stand Up To Cancer, the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, and last year, they added the American Diabetes Association to the list of recipients, after Chloe was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Saturday’s competition ran from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and an after-race appreciation party, which included a raffle and silent auction, was held from 5-8 p.m. The day-long, family-friendly event comes together each year as a collaborative effort, and the sisters say that teamwork is still key to their success.

Okemo donated the NASTAR course to R4R for the day free of charge, and business owner Troy Caruso hosted the after-race event at The Barn at Fox Run, donating the space, food, beverages, and wait staff for the three-hour gala.

Many local businesses have signed on as sponsors. Included in this year’s list were Burns Associates, Diamond Realty, Gassetts Group, Mary Davis Realty, Master Plumbing, Oliver Subaru, William Raveis, and Wright Construction.

The raffle donations of restaurant certificates, gift cards, lift tickets, private coaching lessons, spa memberships, and much more totaled over $3,000 in retail value. The silent auction donations, which included ski and ride gear, boat rentals, rounds of golf, cornhole sets, and other items, had a combined retail value of over $10,000. Several former Olympians and U.S. Ski Team members donated items as well, including husband and wife duo Marco and Anna Sullivan, and Doug Lewis.

As students at Okemo Mountain School, Cami and Chloe spend much of their time studying, training, and traveling out of town to compete in races. Putting together such a large event each year is demanding, but the nonprofit cofounders are dedicated to their mission. As stated on the R4R website, “Our vision…is to help defeat cancer and diabetes by raising funds to support research and put an end to these two horrible diseases. Our mission is to help everyone.”

This year’s event raised close to $20,000, and to date R4R has collected over $120,000 in total. This past summer, R4R became listed as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, which gives them more visibility, allows them to apply for grants, and to accept matching funds and tax-deductible donations.

Both sisters are planning to continue competing in college. Cami is leaning toward attending UVM, and Chloe wants to go to Dartmouth. In the meantime, they would like to encourage other ski race groups at area mountains to consider holding events of their own, and hope to continue growing the R4R event at Okemo.

“It seems to get better and better each year,” Jim quipped.

To donate, become a sponsor, or to learn about the event and R4R’s mission, visit www.runs4research.org.