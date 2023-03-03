SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Princess Zemma is a 1 year old love-bug of a dog. She adores people and other dogs, no cats please. Zemma is heartworm positive and has to stay in Vermont. We will cover her treatments. We all love Zemma and know you will too! For more information, call 802-885-3997. On March 28 at 1 p.m. there will be a zoom session on separation anxiety in dogs.

For more information check out our Facebook page at Springfield Humane Society VT.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org