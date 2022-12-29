Plymouth voters head back to the polls on Jan. 17, 2023

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Plymouth residents are being asked to come to the Plymouth Municipal Building on Jan. 17, 2023 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to vote on three articles. Article 1 pertains to the $800,000 municipal bond for the completion of the weatherization and refurbishment project. If the bond is not passed, the project will move forward with the original budget, which has already been approved by the town voters. Article 2 would authorize the selectboard to appoint a Town Clerk, and Article 3 will allow the board to appoint a Town Treasurer. Voters will cast a “Yes” or “No” vote on each article.

There will be an informational meeting on Jan. 16 to give voters the opportunity to ask questions and voice any concerns with regards to the special election.

The Plymouth Selectboard meeting originally scheduled for Dec. 19, 2022 had to be canceled due to lack of a quorum.

The Jan. 2 selectboard meeting has been canceled due to the New Year holiday. The next selectboard meeting will be the special meeting on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.