Plymouth Selectboard approves conservation easement

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – On Monday, Aug. 26, the Plymouth Selectboard held their biweekly meeting. The selectboard began the meeting by approving various adaptations to the agenda.

Following this, the board discussed support for Farm & Wilderness Camp’s desire to attain a conservation easement through the Forest Legacy Program. The outcome of this was that the selectboard decided to recognize and support the owner’s property rights, as well as the right to attain a conservation easement.

Board Chair Jay Kullman, who also serves as Farm & Wilderness sustainable resources director, then stated, “The easement will provide enduring access to the land for dispersed recreational opportunities for the public, such as hiking, hunting, and fishing, as well as the owners’ forest management and timber harvests that support a local forest economy.” It was also mentioned that this will not impact the taxes that are paid to the town.

Kullman recused himself from the vote due to his conflict of interest. With support from the other two board members, Keith Capellini and Rick Kaminski, the conservation easement was approved.

The fiscal year 2024 budget review that was to be discussed at the Aug. 19 meeting was struck from the agenda, and will be spoken about during the October meeting.

Recently-retired Treasurer Elaine Pauley then addressed the need to discuss an upcoming a tax sale. There will be further discussions with various townspeople, including the town’s attorney, Steve Ankuda. The goal is to get the properties moving.

The succeeding matter discussed was the issue of short-term rental (STR) properties in Plymouth that are not registered with the town, a requirement under the town’s STR ordinance. STR administrator Frank Vetere noted that 10 STR units have not responded to certified letters notifying them of the requirement to register. To combat this, those properties that are not registered will be issued a fine up to $100 a day, the maximum allowed by the ordinance.

Kullman noted that he had called Gov. Phil Scott’s office to inquire about flood-related reimbursement which Plymouth has not yet received, as he had heard that FEMA had released the money to the State of Vermont. There are currently “two people” looking into the FEMA reimbursement.

The next regular board meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m.