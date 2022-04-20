Plymouth holds short and sweet meeting

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Plymouth Selectboard held a brief, 14-minute meeting Monday, April 18, which gave updates on the town building renovation project, discussed flower plantings around town, opening a bank account for tax sale funds, and thanking Randy Kennedy for his hard work over the years.

Selectman Rick Kaminski updated the board on the town building renovations. The architect has issued the plans for the project, and the pre-bid walk through has been rescheduled to this Friday, April 22. Construction bids will then be open at the May 16 selectboard meeting for a group of handpicked contractors that the board felt were fit for the job.

Chair Jay Kullman noted the town had two candidate interviews for the Town Clerk appointment, and will have a third interview later this week.

Resident Abigail Hurlburt expressed interest to plant flowers around town signs. Kaminski agreed this was a great idea, but noted that a plan for maintenance of the garden areas should be part of the approval. The town is seeking any volunteers looking to help plant flowers around town signs and buildings, and to help maintain the plantings throughout the season.

The town’s financial advisor recommended they open a bank account specifically to hold the funds from tax sales for the duration of a year from the sale. A motion was approved to open a new account at People’s United Bank.

Kaminski gave a Road Commissioners report, informing the board that Randy Kennedy gave his notice. The town will be looking to fill the open highway department position. Kaminski also noted they are stock piling materials, and have leftover sand they will be able to use next year. The department has been out grading, and they “got a good start on summer work.”

Kullman said, “Randy has done good work,” and the board wishes to thank him for all of his hard work over the years.