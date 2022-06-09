Plymouth discusses request for closure of Mecawee Pond Road

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Leading into the June 6 selectboard meeting, Plymouth hosted a hearing to get public feedback after receiving a request to close Town Road 39 and 70, otherwise known as Mecawee Pond Road. The letter to the town requesting the closure was from Tina and Mark Fletcher, Clifford and Elizabeth Harper, and Sam Gidding and Cheryl Davis.

Tina and Mark Fletcher, property owners that live on the class four road, expressed their concerns with the condition of the road, or lack thereof. After Hurricane Irene, the road was washed out and became impossible to navigate in a vehicle. People have been driving up onto their property, as there is no other safe location to turn around. Also pointing out, being a class four road, it is not currently being maintained or plowed by the town.

The opposing side of the discussion voiced their concerns about “throwing” the road as it and properties along it hold historic value, since once they disown it they cannot take it back. A simple solution would be to classify it as a trail and put up proper signage and barricades so that unknowing drivers don’t pass on it, while still allowing public access for hiking and recreational use.

A site visit took place on April 18 where the Fletchers walked the land with town officials and Todd Menees of the rivers program. Other residents similarly reported that for hikers in the area it is impossible to make a crossing without stepping onto any private property.

Steve Heilner was vocal about not giving up any public property or town roads. But he said understands that it is unfair for people to be driving right up to the Fletcher’s pond and their front lawn. He said, “Currently there’s a map that says it’s town land,” and it shows up on your GPS as a passable road, though it is actually residential land. “I respect the issue of 39 going up to your house is not appropriate to privacy, and also not safe.” He recommended to create a space at the bottom of the driveway for people to safely turn around so the town could keep the road and allow public access to it, with the possibility of maintaining a hiking trail in that area.

Resident Cheryl Davis voiced her concerns with the town that nothing had been done in 11 years since the flooding of Irene. She felt the town has been irresponsible for not putting up any signage or barricades to notify people of the washed out road ahead, stating, “It’s totally not passable.” People need to know they are “driving on a road that literally disappears.” Local residents such as Davis have taken it upon themselves to post signage for the safety of others.

Chair Jay Kullman confirmed that if the town kept the road, they would be responsible for posting signage.

Selectman Rick Kaminski reported that he reached out to many individuals – road crews, committee members, previous selectmen – and no one was in favor of the road closure. He then presented three letters written to the town on the matter.

Jeff and Penny Davies wrote they “are strongly against having Road 39 being discontinued and prefer that it remain as is… we currently have property in close proximity to 39,” on Hale Hollow Road. “We have owned the property since 1987, and in that time we have seen many irreversible changes to public access. An undesirable change has been the loss of access for walking, hiking, and recreational areas.” They felt that by keeping the road public, the access would continue to allow people to hike the areas they have enjoyed over the years.

The Reading All-Terrain Sportsman Club wrote that they had researched deeds and maps, and suggested there may be some confusion of what town highway or section of highway is being considered for discontinuance. The ATV club has over 250 members with 28 miles of trail in Plymouth and Reading being utilized, relying on many passings and inner connections throughout the area. “While the road may be impassable at this time, we do not support throwing it up.”

The snowmobile club wrote they have “an average of 150 members, and we would be opposed in approving this request.” Though the road is not used on a regular basis, the future may offer better opportunities.

Todd Menees explained that ground water is making the soil slope and there’s a seepage problem that would need to be addressed. It would be a huge expense to the town to make it a functional road again. He said it’s an issue close to his own home, and asked for folks to be patient with the town. They have 60 days to make a decision, “And a lot of discussion needs to be made.”

Kaminski expressed that the town has no intention of fixing the road, but there were possibilities for ATV clubs or other clubs to come together and get recreational funding to address it.

Elizabeth Harper said she felt the safety concern becomes a personal liability and puts homeowners in a difficult situation. If someone were calling for help, she’d feel the need to help. Kullman confirmed there is a Vermont Statute that protects her and other property owners from being sued in that situation, though he understood it may still make them “feel uncomfortable.”

Selectman Keith Cappelini said he doesn’t agree with the “Vermont style” of private property. “I post my property because it’s private.” He admitted he wasn’t familiar with the area, and to his understanding there is not any public land that the road provides access to. “There’s a soft spot in my heart for all of you.” He acknowledged that it’s all private property and suggested that property owners “post, post, post.” He said the town needs to set a precedent in terms of not giving up public land or roadways. “Once we give it to you, we have to give it to everybody… I wouldn’t close the road.”

After conversation from both sides, Mark Fletcher stated he and his wife “came to state what we would like,” and attended to give their perspective living on an affected property. “We don’t see how it will ever be rehabbed… but we respect the opinion of the town.”

Kullman thanked everyone for their input and closed the hearing. The topic will likely be on the agenda for the next selectboard meeting on June 20 at 6 p.m.