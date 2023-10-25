Plymouth discusses projects and repairs

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Plymouth Selectboard met on Monday, Oct. 16, for the first time in the newly renovated town building. Board member Rick Kaminksi reported they are about 40% done with the renovation project, and the crews have been focusing on the wing with offices and the meeting room to get the staff back into the building.

Kaminski said the lighting is updated with a new code-driven technology that eliminates toggle switches and uses motion sensors, which is more efficient. The insulation, wall panels, and heat pumps are also going to make the building airtight and more energy efficient. The heat pumps are going in this fall, roofers should be on site Nov. 1, the highway department garage space will come later once the office spaces are complete, and the exterior wall panels will be left for the spring when the temperatures are warmer.

Chair Jay Kullman reported that Salt Ash Inn submitted an application for an ARPA grant, which was established to assist in-town businesses with renovations such as painting building exteriors. Kullman said they applied and had completed their repairs before the deadline, and there is $3,678 in “uncommitted funds” available. The board agreed to award the remaining grant money, pending an inspection and proof of invoices.

The board plans to have a meeting at a later date regarding Money Brook. The Agency of Transportation is currently working on a culvert for the bridge. Kullman agreed to invite the Lake Rescue Association to the meeting to advocate.

The board then accepted the bid from Pike Industries for $294,079 to pave Kingdom Road, and noted that they expect that to be reimbursable by FEMA.

Kaminski reported that about 70% of road repairs are completed. There are still four roads closed, and some roads are in rough shape. He was pleased that costs have been lower than numbers the state estimated, so “that’s encouraging,” he said. He was also very impressed with coordination from road commissioner Larry Lynds, and the organization of contractors, moving materials, and management of multiple teams all working at the same time. The town crews have been working long days to get all the roads repaired before the pavers arrive in November.

The selectboard meets on the first and third Mondays of every month, at 6 p.m., in the town building.