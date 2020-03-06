Pets of the Week is Sammy and Sophia

My name is Sammy, and I have a twin sister named Sophia. We are both orange tiger mixed kitties. We are 4 years old, been vet checked, and are fixed. We love children and love to play. Catnip is one of our favorites. Our family had to move and couldn’t take us with them. We are looking for another forever. I really want to stay with my sister. We don’t like to be outside; we like to stay indoors so that we don’t get into trouble.

On March 21, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the VFW on Lovers Lane in Charlestown, N.H., River Valley Animal Protection League will be having a potluck dinner to help support the shelter. There will be raffles, a cake auction, and door prizes. Hope to see you all there to help support our furry friends.

River Valley Animal Protection League

60 Cummings St., Charlestown, N.H.

603-826-3061

www.rivervalleyapl.wordpress.com

Monday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. or by appointment