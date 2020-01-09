Pets of the Week are the Food Sisters!

Looking for a cat that is as sweet as their name? We have three amazingly affectionate 9-month-old sisters looking for loving homes. Brownie is black and white, Cookie is calico, and Cinnamon is a tortie. All three are playful and really enjoy people. They do not have to be adopted together, but they could be. To learn more about these sweethearts and the many other kitties they live with, stop by Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. or call 802-885-3997.

We are having another low-cost cat and rabbit spay or neuter clinic Feb. 11. For more information, check out our events on our Facebook page, Springfield Humane Society VT.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org