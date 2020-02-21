Pets of the Week are Sophia and Rose

Sophia, 12 years, and Rose, 8 years, are two senior kitties that came in to us recently. Both are very sweet and will be a blessing to their new homes in their golden years. They are not from the same home but could be adopted together if you’re looking for a couple super seniors to love. Stop by and meet them today! Also, this week we are in need of cheese in a can for the dogs.

Stop by Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org

Serving the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Ludlow, Springfield, Weathersfield, Weston, and Windsor