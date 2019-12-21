Pets of the Week are Gomez and Morticia

If you’re looking for a pair of cats to add to your family, Morticia and Gomez are the purrfect kitties for you! Both of these cats are very sweet and loving. They have been in a room filled with kids and were very happy to greet each child! They are 5 years old and came in together as strays, and we think they are sibling. They seem bonded and will only be adopted together. To adopt this amazing pair, stop by Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

