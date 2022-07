SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sabrina is a one-year-old kitten that adores people so much she won’t share you with any other furry creatures. She is very playful and will be a wonderful mouser. Her adoption fee has been waived as we want to get her into a home ASAP. To adopt her go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org