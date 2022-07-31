Pet of the Week: Puppies and Kittens

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you are looking to add a dog, puppy, cat, or kitten to your home, we may have what you want. We have several dogs, cats, and kittens right now looking for loving homes and we will have puppies and more kittens after Aug. 9. To see who we have, visit www.Petfinder.com or our Facebook page. To come adopt, fill out an application on our website. We are currently open by appointment only. For more information call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org