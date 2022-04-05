Pet of the Week: Popeye

REGION – My name’s Popeye and I’m an 8-year-old neutered male Tree Walker Coonhound. I have a lot of inner strength and a heart of gold. I am a super friendly guy, too, much like the character Popeye that I keep hearing about. And I’ll let you in on a little secret – while it doesn’t seem likely that a dog would eat spinach, I just might! I love food, perhaps a little too much. But I imagine my forever home will be patient and loving with me as I work on a few manners around my eating habits. Did I mention I am smart, too? I pick things up fast and I am learning so much here with my new human friends. I would probably do best in a home without cats, but a canine companion might be nice – as long as they like me. So, if you have room in your home and heart for an older gent like me, please call today to learn more.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.