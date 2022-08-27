Pet of the Week: Lulu

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The beautiful Lulu is seeking a home in Vermont. Lulu is two years old and adores people, cats, and dogs. She is a very sweet and playful girl, making her the purrfect cat for most homes. Lulu did test heartworm positive, so she needs to stay in Vermont, and, unlike dogs, she cannot be treated. To learn more about her, call 802-885-3997, email, or send a Facebook message. To apply to adopt her, fill out an application on our website. Lulu’s adoption fee is only $50. Join us at the shelter on Sept. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for our annual Labor Day Yard Sale.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org