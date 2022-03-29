Pet of the Week: Karyn

Do you love hugs? Karyn is the best hugger in all the land! This sweet and lovely lady is 6-7 years old. Recently, Karyn came in from a transport from Arkansas. She has quickly become a staff and dog walker favorite, with her charming disposition and calm demeanor. Karyn passed her kitty test with flying colors and does just fine with other dogs. She walks well on a leash, loves all people, and would make a great companion for just about any household. Karyn is Heartworm positive, so will need a home in Vermont. Please reach out to our staff with any questions. Interested in adopting Karyn? Please visit our webpage to submit an adoption application. Please contact your veterinarian and personal references to let them know we will be calling, as this will speed up the process.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org