Pet of the Week: Jasper

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Jasper is a handsome two to three-year-old mixed breed that wants nothing more than to be your best friend. Jasper is an expert cuddler and binge watching TV will be way more fun with him. He does well with dogs and cats. He would be a wonderful family man, but also happy to be spoiled by a single person. He is heartworm positive, treatment covered by the Springfield Humane Society, and can only go to a Vermont resident. For more information on adopting Jasper, call 802-885-3997, or fill out an application on the SHS website. Open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org