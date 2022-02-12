Pet of the Week: Jackson

Hi, my name is Jackson and I’m an 8-year-old neutered male German Shepherd Mix. I came to Lucy Mackenzie after my last home didn’t quite work out for me, and I’m now on the lookout for my new family and new home, and it’s all very exciting! It really is the perfect place for me here, as I wait to start my next chapter. If I had to describe myself, I would say I am a very cute and a very happy chappie. I like people, I like dogs, I like walks, and I especially like car rides. And, I can’t wait to meet the humans who will take me on them. I know I will just love them forever more. So, if you’d like to meet a super awesome dog like me, why not call to make an appointment (with the great folks at the shelter) and schedule a time to come meet me today?

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.