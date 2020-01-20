Pet of the Week is Wiz

My name’s Wiz, and I’m a 4-year-old spayed female. Before I came to Lucy Mackenzie, I lived in my very own home. There weren’t quite as many cats and dogs there as there are at Lucy Mackenzie – really, it’s quite the eye opener here! Everyone is treated so well, though. People are kind, caring, and respectful of my space, which I really like. Even still, I can’t wait to find my new home and move in with my new family. I’m not a big fan of affection and appreciate my own space, but I do have lots of love to give in my own special way. I mean, who couldn’t love a cutie like me? I’m quite the wiz – literally. So, why not drop by the shelter and come visit me today!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.