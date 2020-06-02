Pet of the Week is Tila

Meet Tila, a beautiful cane corso mix, who is looking for a single pet home. Tila is about 6 years old and is still quite the ball of energy. Her eyes are absolutely stunning and the pictures do not do her justice. Tila’s not keen on sharing her humans with other pets. Children 15 and older would be best, as she has had quite the life and is a bit timid.

Tila enjoys car rides above all else and loves to hang her head out the window for ultimate viewing. Tila is learning leash manners with help of a front lead, easy-walk harness. Tila currently knows “sit,” but is eager to learn more – especially for food! She seems to be housebroken here, especially with a normal routine. We think Tila would be best in a home where her humans are home more often than not. If it sounds like you could be a match for this beautiful lady, please visit our webpage www.spfldhumane.org to submit an adoption application.

By appointment

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org