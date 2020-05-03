Pet of the Week is Stella

If you love calicos, you must come meet Stella! Stella is a 6-year-old, almost 12-pound gorgeous indoor kitty. She has the looks to turn heads and the purrsonality to make you stay. She does tolerate her feline roommates, but she’d be happiest as an only pet. We are currently doing Curbside Kitty adoptions. This means that all adoptions are done outside and no one is allowed in the building. We have placed several cats this way and so far it is working out great. Each cat has a video, you can see them on Petfinder.com or on our Facebook page, Springfield Humane Society,VT. We are taking in strays and owner surrenders, but by appointment only. If the stray is a dog, contact your ACO or police.
By appointment only
Springfield Humane Society
401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.
802-885-3997