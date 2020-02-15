Pet of the Week is Snowflake

My name is Snowflake and I’m a 4-year-old female tiger. I have been vet checked, spayed, and am up-to-date on my shots. I am here at the shelter because my previous family had children and I didn’t get along with them. I am playful and friendly, but I need to be the only cat in a house without children. I need to stay indoors, as I don’t like being outside. I will, however, wait in the window for my family to come home. I want to find my forever home and my new family. Come meet me today!

Also, March 21, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., River Valley Animal Protection League will be having a potluck dinner at the VFW on Lovers Lane in Charlestown to help support the shelter. There will be raffles, cake auction, and door prizes.

River Valley Animal Protection League

60 Cummings St., Charlestown, N.H.

603-826-3061

www.rivervalleyapl.wordpress.com

Monday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. or by appointment