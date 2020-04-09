Pet of the Week is Simba

My name’s Simba, and I’m a 4-year-old neutered male. I came to Lucy Mackenzie not too long ago, soon after a kind man found me all on my own. A lot has happened since I’ve been here, like I’ve been neutered and vaccinated. That was odd, but OK – it’s a good thing from what I understand.

I moved into a lovely room with other cats just recently. The cool thing is that there are lots of little nooks for me to curl up in, lots of food and water, and lots of toys. I’d like a home that’s like that too – a place with lots of warm, little cozy spots for me to nap in, lots of food and treats, and lots of toys. If you’ve been looking for a sweet and deserving – and handsome! – feline companion, give a call to the people here and make an appointment to meet me right away.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

By appointment