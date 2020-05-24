Pet of the Week is Sampson

My name’s Sampson, and I’m a 10-year-old neutered male. I came back to Lucy Mackenzie when my beloved human passed away. I had a great life with him and miss him so very much. My human friends here are taking good care of me and showing me lots of love. They tell me I won’t be here long and that I will have a new family and home soon. I have asthma, but it’s easily kept under control with a simple daily medication. If you have room in your home and heart for a sweet senior fella, call the shelter to learn more about me today!
Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society
4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.
802-484-5829
Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.