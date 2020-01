Hi, my name is Murrey, and I am an adult male tabby. I have been neutered and vet checked. Someone found me outside when it was very cold, and they brought me here to my friends. I love children, am very playful and friendly, and you can’t but help to love me. Come meet me and bring me home to my forever home!

River Valley Animal Protection League

60 Cummings St., Charlestown, N.H.

603-826-3061

www.rivervalleyapl.wordpress.com

Monday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. or by appointment