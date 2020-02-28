Pet of the Week is Mitchie

Hi! My name’s Mitchie, and I’m a 10-year-old spayed female. Before I came to Lucy Mackenzie, I lived outside in a stranger’s barn. The stranger wasn’t ready to take care of me, so I’m still searching for my real family. Like most other cats that were found outside, I’m rather timid and afraid of affection. I might get used to it in time, but right now I’m at my best when I’m allowed my own space – especially if it’s quiet as it really brings me peace and calm.

I don’t think a home that has other animals or young children would be a good fit for me. If you drop by the shelter today, please look out for me. I may not come racing out to you, or greet you by licking your hand, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to be loved or find a place that I can truly call my own.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.