Pet of the Week is Misty

My name’s Misty and I’m a 11-year-old spayed female. I arrived at Lucy Mackenzie after my previous owner sadly passed away. I’m happy to say that I’m adjusting to all the changes in my life quickly! Everyone here is so caring and kind. I enjoy the social scene and like to talk but conversely, I like times of quiet. I could easily live with loving, gentle children and maybe even other kind cats, as well. Oh, who am I kidding? Keeping all the attention to myself sounds quite nice too! If you have room in your home and heart for a real senior sweetheart, please stop by to meet me!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.