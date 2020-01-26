Pet of the Week is Mirbai

My name is Mirbai, and I am 6-year-old female short hair. I have been vet checked, spayed, and am up-to-date on all of my shots. My family passed away, and that is why I am at the shelter. I am not so sure about being around other animals as I was with another cat only for the first year of my life. I want to find my forever home and my new family. My friends at River Valley Animal Protection League would love to have you come and see me. Also, save the date March 21, 2020 at VFW on Lovers Lane in Charlestown, N.H. River Valley Animal Protection League will be having a potluck dinner to help support the shelter. More details to follow.

River Valley Animal Protection League

60 Cummings St., Charlestown, N.H.

603-826-3061

www.rivervalleyapl.wordpress.com

Monday, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. or by appointment