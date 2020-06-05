Pet of the Week is Minnie

Hi! My name’s Minnie, and I’m a 1-year-old spayed female. I didn’t always used to live at Lucy Mackenzie, and I know I won’t be here forever – as much I do love it! I’m hoping to move into my new home – hopefully somewhere that is “quiet” – with my new human family as soon as possible.

I love socks – stealing them, that is – and all my toys. I love them so very much. Don’t worry, though – I promise that I will always, always return those socks. If you’d like an adorable, lovable, sock-stealing little feline in your life, I may be just the adorable, lovable, sock-stealing feline just for you.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Vermont Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

Serving the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Ludlow, Springfield, Weathersfield, Weston, and Windsor