Pet of the Week is Mindy

Mindy is a 1-year-old terrier mix who came to us as a stray. She is a bit shy but is getting a bit more confident with time. She is going to need a home that is patient and kind. Mindy would be best with children 10 and older due to her timid manner. She is very curious with cats and would make a good friend for a feline that is confident. She is willing to meet any canine friends to see how they hit it off! A fenced in yard would be ideal but not absolutely necessary for Mindy as she needs room to release her energy! If you’re looking to bring this energetic gal home, go online to fill out an application.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org