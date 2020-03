Handsome husky waiting to love you! Keanu is 2 years old. He is looking for someone who loves the great outdoors as much as he does. Walks, hikes, or just laying in the sunshine all make him a very happy boy. He needs a fenced-in yard and a home as an only pet. To learn more about him, call 802-885-3997 or stop by Wednesday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org