Pet of the Week is Dreifus

My name’s Dreifus, and I’m a 1-year-old neutered male shepherd mix. I’m very excited to find my new home and my new family! My ears are quite magnificent, don’t you think? They’re very helpful when it comes to keeping an “ear out” for all those delicious treats that are sure to come my way.

I’m quite energetic, athletic, and can sometimes startle easily so I’d prefer not to live in a home that has small children. I get along well with other dogs, as long as they like me. My human friends here at Lucy Mackenzie keep telling me that I’ve come such a far way in a short amount of time. I really didn’t have much experience walking on a leash before I came here. Now, I really like it and am doing so much better. I’ve also learned this whole new vocabulary including words like sit, wait, and good. I can’t wait to meet you so stop by and meet me today!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.